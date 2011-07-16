What Does Madison Avenue Look Like In The Future? More Like Silicon Valley

As we plotted out our special report on the Future of Advertising, we wondered: What does the ad agency of future of look like?
Ad tycoon Miles Nadal — founder and CEO of MDC Partners, one of the largest advertising holding companies in the world — gives us a peek. In short, you can expect more of the Silicon Valley startup ethic infiltrating Madison Avenue.
Watch below:
Click here for our special report: The Future of Advertising →
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman
