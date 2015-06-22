Marvel is launching a brand new 'Spider-Man' series and Peter Parker won't be behind the mask

The name Spider-Man has been synonymous with Peter Parker as long as we can remember.

We know Spider-Man, whether it’s from the comics or movies, as that quirky kid who was bitten by a radioactive spider one day and developed the ability to climb walls and shoot webs at people.

Times have changed. Marvel has just announced that a new “Spider-Man” series is coming, according to New York Daily News. And a kid named Miles Morales will be our beloved Spidey.

Back in 2011, in the wake of Peter Parker’s death, Marvel introduced Miles Morales. That comic was called “Ultimate Fallout #4.” In that story, everyone thinks Spider-Man is dead, until a guy with superhuman strength jumps out of nowhere to beat up a villain named Kangaroo.

People on the street that witness the battle think it’s in bad taste for some random guy to be donning the Spider-Man mask, and disrespectful to the original, now fallen, Spidey.

The issue ends with him taking off the mask to reveal Miles, who is underneath it:

That’s all we get until “Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man” hit stands and we found out how Miles Morales came to get his powers (he’s also bitten by a radioactive spider, though it’s a slightly different one).

Miles is the product of an African-American father and Puerto Rican mother, raised in Brooklyn.

“Many kids of colour who when they were playing superheroes with their friends, their friends wouldn’t let them be Batman or Superman because they don’t look like those heroes but they could be Spider-Man because anyone could be under that mask,” writer and co-creator Brian Bendis told the New York Daily News. He continued, “but now it’s true. It’s meant a great deal to a great many people.”

We knew Marvel was going to relaunch “Spider-Man” but we didn’t know if they were going to do it with Peter Parker or Miles Morales (both are featured in Marvel’s recent “Secret Wars”).

We found out in February that a new “Spider-Man” movie franchise is on its way in a new partnership between Sony and Marvel. That will bring Spidey into the Marvel cinematic universe. A new story will be on the way on the big screen but as Variety notes, we’ll probably first see the new Spider-Man in the upcoming “Captain America: Civil War.”

