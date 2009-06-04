Miles EV Launches The Anti-Tesla: Coda Automotive

Electric car startup Miles EV is launching a new brand called Coda Automotive, which will manufacture an all electric 4 door sedan.

Miles EV sees the brand as a ‘coda’ to the industrial revolution which brought us the internal combustion engine. It’s time to move to an electric era.

This is a bland car, but intentionally so. It’s aimed right at heart of the masses. It’s the anti-Tesla.

It will cost $45,000 pre-tax breaks, and will get 100 miles per charge. It will take 6 hours to charge its battery.

The car will only go 80 miles per hour, and gets from 0 to 60 in 11 seconds.

The big twist for Coda is that it will be manufactured in northeast China by state owned Hafei, to save costs. That will haunt the company’s reputation, at least initially. To that end, the company is hoping to get a 5 star crash safety rating. Coda feels confident that it can achieve that safety rating.

Coda will also be overseeing the entire process in China to make sure the car is built safely. Then it will likely talk non-stop about the fact that it’s watched the process carefully and received a 5 star safety rating. That’s pretty much all it can do to combat concern over Chinese manufacturing. It’s also worth noting, that people thought Japanese cars were untrustworthy just a few years back.

MIles is also entering a joint venture with Chinese battery maker Tianjin Lishen Battery. Tianjian will own 60% of the company, Miles will own 40%.

Coda will sell its cars directly to consumers through the web. Czinger says research shows that most people research a car on the web, and only go into the dealer for a test drive. The company will try to set up events for test drives, but will focus on selling on the web.

Coda will start pre-sales this year, test a fleet next summer, then roll out the product at the end of 2010. In 2011, Coda wants to sell 20,000 sedans.

