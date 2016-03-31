This chart demolishes the theory that millennials are abandoning Facebook

Facebook is king.

The Menlo Park tech giant remains by far and away the dominant social network on the web. Twitter, Snapchat, LinkedIn and the rest are minuscule in comparison.

Just how big is it, exactly? Take a look at this graph, from comScore’s latest report. (We first saw the report over on Re/code.)

Facebook easily wins when it comes to total reach. Close to 100% of people aged 18 to 34 in the US used the social network as of December 2015. Coming in a distant second, with under 65%, is Instagram — which is also owned by Facebook.

And it’s not like millennials are signed up for Facebook, but not using it. Take a look at the y-axis: Facebook absolutely smashes it on the average amount of time users spend on the site each month, too. Facebook users are on the site (or app) for more than 1,000 minutes a month, on average; Snapchat, in second place, is under 400.

It’s a pretty clear rebuttal to the claim that milennials are abandoning Facebook.

When you look at the data for people older than 35, it’s even more compelling. Older people love Facebook almost as much as young people do — and they don’t care about any other social networks.

If that’s not enough, take a look at one more graph from the comScore report.

Between its various platforms — Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp — Facebook accounts for one in every five minutes spent on smartphones.

