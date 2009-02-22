Mileage Tax Isn't Happening

The Department of Transportation floated the idea of taxing people for the amount they drive as opposed to their emissions. Luckily, the bad idea’s been struck down:



MSNBC: President Barack Obama will not adopt a plan to tax motorists based on how many miles they drive.

President Barack Obama will not adopt a plan to tax motorists based on how many miles they drive. Press Secretary Robert Gibbs commented about Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood’s proposal to tax people by how many miles they drive instead of raising the federal gasoline tax. Friday, Gibbs says the tax will not be the policy of the Obama administration. LaHood said the gasoline tax that pays for the federal share of highway and bridge construction can no longer raise enough money to keep up with the nation’s transportation system. Other transportation experts see the vehicle miles traveled tax as a long-term solution and some states are talking about such programs. LaHood says he is firmly opposed to raising the federal gasoline tax in the surrent recession and was just trying to think outside the box as a way to fund the nation’s infrastructure.

