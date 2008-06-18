Milberg: Here's $75 Million of Our Kickback Money. Now Go Away

: The Milberg law firm said Monday that it agreed to pay $75 million to settle a federal kickback case involving class-action lawsuits against some of the nation’s biggest corporations.

The New York firm said the deal called for the government to dismiss all charges against it. The U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles, which is handling the case, declined to comment immediately.

The firm was accused of making $250 million over two decades by filing legal actions on behalf of professional plaintiffs who received $11.3 million in kickbacks.



More on latimes.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.