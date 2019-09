Alexandre Pato scored 23 seconds into AC Milan’s Champions League match with Barcelona this afternoon.



A breakdown in the Barca defence gave Pato a breakaway and he cooly slid the shot past the on-rushing goalie.

It’s still 1-0 Milan in the first half.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.