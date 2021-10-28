Mila Kunis says she has ladders all over her house because it’s built for her husband Ashton Kutcher, who is almost a whole foot taller
Rachel Askinasi
-
In an interview for the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” Mila Kunis said she keeps ladders around her home with Ashton Kutcher.
-
The 5-foot (1.52m)-4 actress said she “can’t reach things” because the house was built for Kutcher’s 6-foot (1.83m)-3 height.
-
The couple helped design their Beverly Hills farmhouse with architect Howard Backen, Architectural Digest reported.