Mila Kunis says she has ladders all over her house because it’s built for her husband Ashton Kutcher, who is almost a whole foot taller

Rachel Askinasi
Ashton Kutcher with his arm around Mila Kunis on the red carpet
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in 2017. Peter Barreras/Invision/AP
  • In an interview for the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” Mila Kunis said she keeps ladders around her home with Ashton Kutcher.
  • The 5-foot (1.52m)-4 actress said she “can’t reach things” because the house was built for Kutcher’s 6-foot (1.83m)-3 height.
  • The couple helped design their Beverly Hills farmhouse with architect Howard Backen, Architectural Digest reported.
