Mila Kunis reveals that she owns a gun, supports Hillary Clinton and President Obama

Actress Mila Kunis opens up about her political views, her family life with Ashton Kutcher, and her gun ownership in a candid new interview with The Telegraph.

In the article, The Telegraph’s Stephanie Rafanelli asks the actress about her opinion on Hillary Clinton, and Kunis, who became a mother to her first child in 2014, reveals that she wishes her daughter will get the chance to grow up with a female president.

“I would love [my daughter] to have a woman [in the White House],” Kunis says. “To think, ‘If there’s a woman president, what is there that I can’t do?'”

Kunis goes on to describes herself and her husband Ashton Kutcher as “Democrats” and explains why she openly defends most of President Obama’s policies.

“I’m not one of those who voted for Obama and then said, ‘He didn’t do me right so now I’m off the Obama ship,'” Kunis says. “I stand by him to this day. He’s implemented health care. It’s not perfect, but it’s beginning the process.”

When it comes to gun policy, though, Kunis has a more conservative streak.

“I will say this: we have a gun at the house,” Kunis says. “But would I give it to my daughter as a gift at 15? No. I can take a gun apart and put it back together blindfolded.”

Stephen Dunn/Getty Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher attend a Lakers game in 2014.

Kunis became familiar with guns after reportedly taking part in extensive weapons training for her roles in “Max Payne” and the universally-panned “Jupiter Ascending,” but she still has some reservations about keeping a weapon near her daughter.

“My child shouldn’t be as well trained as us,” Kunis says, “nor should she know there is a weapon in the house — ever. But I respect the gun. My husband grew up in Iowa, and is from a hunting family. He’s worked with rifles his whole life.”

Kunis explains that she “probably wouldn’t have the gun if [she] didn’t have stalkers,” alluding to the fact that Stuart Lynn Dunn — a man who was convicted of stalking Kunis in 2011 — had recently escaped from a psychiatric hospital in California at the time the interview was conducted. (Dunn was arrested again four days after his escape.)

On the topic of stalkers, Kunis also expresses her distaste for the paparazzi’s invasion of her family life.

“I love what I do, but the reality is that my privacy is gone,” Kunis says. “I’m not complaining. I just don’t like the idea that my child can’t go to the park with her mother. And if she does, then I have to trail a sh–load of paparazzi with me.”

