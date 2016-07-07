Mila Kunis went makeup-free on a magazine cover, and says that's her preferred look

Glamour Mila Kunis doesn’t care for makeup.

Mila Kunis is ditching makeup — and embracing the natural look.

The 32-year-old actress graces both covers of Glamour’s August issue, and went sans makeup for the back cover. She told the magazine that she doesn’t wear makeup often or wash her hair every day.

“It’s not something that I associate with myself,” Kunis said. “I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s beautiful. I’m just not that person.”

Kunis is the latest celebrity to go barefaced. Singer Alicia Keys recently appeared on the BET Awards red carpet without any makeup, after she penned an essay for Lenny Letter about using makeup to hide her insecurities.

In her Glamour cover story, Kunis also expressed her hatred for Photoshop, saying it makes her look like someone she’s not.

“There was a company that I did a photo shoot for once that manipulated the photo so much, I was like, ‘That’s not even me.’ Like, what’s the point? You wanted my name, and then you wanted the version of me that I’m not. I absolutely hate it,” Kunis said.

“Now, do I sometimes want them to depuff my eyes? Help me out with a little bit of lighting. But do I want them to stretch my legs, thin out my waist, curve my hips, elongate my neck, blah, blah, blah? No.”

In the issue, she also talked about motherhood — she and husband Ashton Kutcher are expecting their second child — as well as Trump and her family’s immigration to the United States.

Read the full interview here.



