This Was The Best GQ Could Do With Mila Kunis?

We love GQ.



We really love GQ‘s annual comedy issue.

And we really, really love the multitalented Mila Kunis as a choice for the cover.

But the cover itself, we don’t love.

The iced coffee is ruining it for us.

It’s distracting. It’s random.

It detracts from the illusion we allow men’s magazines so that they can run photos like this; i.e. that it’s totally plausible a camera might catch Kunis working out some sort of cat’s-cradle game with the front of her sweater.

But she wouldn’t be showing us her stomach and sucking down a venti at the same time, you know?

A girl this gorgeous and high-profile doesn’t need a prop to pop on the newsstand.

The iced coffee shot is a table-of-contents picture, not a cover shot. It should be sitting beside a text box that tells us who made Kunis’s teeny underwear.

Of course, if you scroll through the slideshow on the GQ website, it becomes clear that there may not have been a better alternative to the pose.

There’s one more of her with the coffee, one of her sitting on an inflatable duck, and one of her biting her own shirt.

