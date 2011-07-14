Marines Continue To Shower Mila Kunis And Justin Timberlake With Free Publicity

Over the weekend, while doing press interviews for upcoming rom-com “Friends with Benefits” with co-star Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis agreed to attend the Marine Corps Ball with Sgt. Scott Moore in November after watching his YouTube invitation.



A nice gesture. That people can’t stop talking about.

Everyone immediately ate up the story, including “Good Morning America” who interviewed Moore’s parents on Wednesday morning.

Then came news Kunis actually may be unable to make it (gasp!). But not to worry, her people are working on freeing up her schedule for the date (what a relief!).

Now it’s JT’s turn — Virginia-based Marine Kelsey De Santis has also taken to YouTube to ask him to accompany her to the Marine Corps Ball.

Whatever his answer (likely a ‘yes’), that too will probably make news.

The real question is, will all of this Marine-dating get people to theatres to watch “Friends with Benefits” later this month?

