Mila Kunis Just Moved From Cash Into Stocks

The bull market continues to attract new adherents.



Earlier this week, an analyst at Citi announced a big bullish call on US assets.

Today? Actres Mila Kunis announces a re-allocation of cash into stocks.

“I’ve just started investing in stocks, which is new for me,” Mila Kunis [who typically prefers cash] tells @cnbc . #srsly — Kelly Evans (@Kelly_Evans) March 15, 2013

The Dow is on a 10 day winning streak, making new highs along the way. The S&P is on the verge of a new high as well.

Make of that what you will.

