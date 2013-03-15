Mila Kunis Just Moved From Cash Into Stocks

Joe Weisenthal

The bull market continues to attract new adherents.

Earlier this week, an analyst at Citi announced a big bullish call on US assets.

Today? Actres Mila Kunis announces a re-allocation of cash into stocks.

The Dow is on a 10 day winning streak, making new highs along the way. The S&P is on the verge of a new high as well.

Make of that what you will.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.