Mila Kunis Gives Incredible Interview To Novice Reporter

During a press junket while promoting her new movie “Oz the Great and Powerful,” Mila Kunis encountered a reporter from BBC Radio 1 who was doing his first ever on-camera interview.



“Seriously, I’m petrified,” reporter Chris Stark of the “Scott Mills Show” kicked off the interview by confessing.

Kunis took the bait and the two continued to have a long conversation about his nerves, sports, their favourite beers and even his friends.

But when publicists intervened to get the two back on track, Kunis goes on a minute-long rant answering every canned reporter question about the film, saying “Let me just give you answers that I know you’re gonna ask.”

Watch Kunis kill it below. She answers all movie questions in a single breath at the 4:50 mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.