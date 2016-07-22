Even Mila Kunis has been shamed for breastfeeding in public

People often think that celebrity mothers have it easy, and aren’t subjected to the same problems as other women with young children.

However, Mila Kunis has revealed that she’s actually been shamed for breastfeeding her daughter, Wyatt, in public — just like many other new mums.

The actress told Vanity Fair that both she and her husband Ashton Kutcher have noticed the nasty glares she’s received when breastfeeding while they were out and about.

The celebrity couple were surprised by the reactions at first, she explained, because they were merely trying to feed their infant daughter — not expose the actress’s breasts.

“There were many times where I didn’t bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports, and in planes,” Kunis said. “Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She’s hungry. I need to feed her whether it’s out of a bottle or out of my boob no matter where I was.”

Stephen Dunn/Getty Pictured here, Mila Kunis with husband Ashton Kutcher

The actress stressed that she respects a woman’s right to choose whether to breastfeed or not, but added that she doesn’t think society should penalise those who do.

“In the States and in our culture, we sexualize the breast so much that there’s an aspect of it that people just don’t know how to wrap their head around the idea of showing your breast in public,” Kunis added. “But I respect the opinions on both sides. If it’s not for you, don’t look.”

NOW WATCH: A Brazilian ice cream shop makes the most incredible homemade soft serve



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.