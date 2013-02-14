Mila Kunis Got Really Uncomfortable When Ellen Asked About Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis initially played ball with Ellen DeGeneres when the talk show host asked about the actress’ love life.Kunis revealed that while she “never really put much emphasis” on Valentine’s Day, she would like “something simple, sweet and meaningful. Flowers are nice. Who doesn’t like chocolate?”



But when DeGeneres asked about Kunis’ former “That 70’s Show” co-star and current boyfriend Ashton Kutcher, the actress wasn’t as forthcoming and broke into a fit of nervous laughter.

“How is he doing? Do you talk to him at all? When’s the last time you talked to him?” DeGeneres deadpanned. “I’m just asking. It’s a showbiz question.”

“It’s been, give or take, a couple of minutes,” replied Kunis, looking as uncomfortable as ever.

Watch below:

