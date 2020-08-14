7 things you didn't know about Mila Kunis

imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX Mila Kunis is an actress.

Mila Kunis became a breakout star thanks to her role as Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show.”

Despite being in the spotlight since she was a teenager, there are a few things fans might not know about the actress.

Kunis, who’s originally from Ukraine, said that her family only had $US250 when they moved to America in the ’90s.

She’s also a huge “Star Trek” fan.

Since Mila Kunis played sassy teenager Jackie Burkhart on “That ’70s Show,” she has become a familiar name in Hollywood. Now, she’ s happily married to former costar Ashton Kutcher and a mother of two children.

The actress is known for her roles in comedies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Ted,” and “Bad Mums.” More recently, she starred alongside “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon in “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and voiced a character in “Wonder Park.”

From the franchise she’s obsessed with to the creative way she used to make money, here are several things you might not know about Kunis.

Kunis left the Ukraine and came to America with her family in 1991 — and they only had $US250.

Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images Mila Kunis attended the Teen Choice Awards in August 2000.

Kunis, who comes from a Jewish family, travelled to the US at 7 years old with her parents, brother, and grandparents.

In 2008, she told Ellen DeGeneres that her grandmother would accompany her to school and bring candy so Kunis could make friends with other students.

Speaking to Glamour magazine in 2016, Kunis added that her parents hustled to provide for the family, “but growing up poor, I never missed out on anything. My parents did a beautiful job of not making me feel like I was lesser than any other kids.”

Her first acting job was in a Barbie commercial for a toy that was never released.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mila Kunis’ first credited TV role was on the soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives.’

“It was called a camping Barbie and I don’t think that Barbie ever came out, but I did the commercial for it,” Kunis explained.

She also appeared in a commercial for a glitter hair doll and said that she loved those gigs because she got to keep the Barbies.

Contrary to popular belief, she did not learn English from watching “The Price Is Right.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Mila Kunis played Amy in the 2016 movie ‘Bad Mums.’

Kunis has admitted it’s her fault that people believe she learned the language from a game show.

“I made a statement when I was 14 that is going to haunt me the rest of my life about how I used to watch ‘The Price Is Right’ when I was learning English,” Kunis told Parade. “It just happened to be on TV before I went to school. It wasn’t something I was consciously aware of.”

While Kunis starred on “That ’70s Show,” she and her friend used to sell knock-off shirts on eBay with iron-on NSYNC and Backstreet Boys prints to make money.

Chris Weeks/Liaison/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of ‘That ’70s Show.’

Kunis and her friend Julie would buy inexpensive t-shirts and tank tops, then sell the clothing online.

“At that time, the No. 1 image was Backstreet Boys and/or NSYNC,” she told Conan O’Brien during an appearance on his talk show.

Aside from admitting that “nothing was legal” about their business, Kunis said that she didn’t make any profits because they were all given to Julie (who remains one of her “oldest best friends”).

Her eyes used to be two different colours.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mila Kunis voices Meg Griffin on ‘Family Guy.’

Nowadays, Kunis considers her eyes to be a dark green, sometimes brown-ish hue – but they weren’t always that shade.

The actress said that one used to be blue and the other was green, but she had surgery due to cataracts and now they are the colour that fans are familiar with.

She suffered three injuries while training for the Oscar-winning 2010 film “Black Swan.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman starred in ‘Black Swan.’

Kunis tore a calf ligament, injured her shoulder, and got scars on her back as a result of co-star Benjamin Millepied lifting her.

“I didn’t really dislocate my shoulder,” Kunis said during an interview with Marie Claire. “I messed it up and had to go and get acupuncture. Darren Aronofsky [the director] had an acupuncturist that literally fixed me. It was unbelievable.”

She’s a huge “Star Trek” fan.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Mila Kunis starred in the 2008 movie ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ alongside Kristen Bell.

The sci-fi junkie added that she “got into it later than most people,” but still remains loyal to the franchise and its spin-offs. Kunis is such a passionate fan that she visited a Star Trek Experience in Vegas. “There were all these actors there pretending to be the different characters from the different shows,” she recalled. “Yes, I loved it.”

