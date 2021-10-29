Mila Kunis says Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized for pancreatitis ‘twice’ while preparing to play Steve Jobs in a 2013 movie

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attending the 2018 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center. C Flanigan/ Getty Images

Mila Kunis said Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized twice while preparing for his role as Steve Jobs.

According to the actress, Kutcher was following the late Jobs’ diet, which led to pancreatitis.

“He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” Kunis said on “Hot Ones.”

Mila Kunis revealed that Ashton Kutcher was hospitalized for pancreatitis “twice” while preparing to play Steve Jobs in a 2013 biopic.

During an appearance on First We Feast’s show “Hot Ones,” Kunis confirmed to host Sean Evans that Kutcher had tried to follow Jobs’ eccentric diet.

“He was so dumb. He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid,” Kunis said. “We ended up in the hospital twice with pancreatitis.”

Jobs, the Apple cofounder who died of complications related to pancreatic cancer in 2013, was famously strict when it came to his diet.

The tech visionary was primarily plant-based and, according to his biographer, would often eat the same fruit or vegetable for weeks at a time, before stopping to go on a fast. Even after his cancer diagnosis, Jobs continued to follow the extreme diet.

Kutcher starred as the Apple cofounder in the 2013 film “Jobs,” and discussed the pitfalls of Jobs’ diet after a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival.

“First of all, the fruitarian diet can lead to like severe issues,” Kutcher said, according to USA Today. “I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie. I was like doubled over in pain.”

“My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying… considering everything,” he added.

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015. The couple has two children together: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, born in 2014, and son Dimitri Portwood, born in 2016.