Ashton Kutcher's Gift For Demi And Mila Kunis's Turn At The Marine Corps Ball -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Mila Kunis had her turn at the Marine Corps Ball over the weekend, looking subtly gorgeous in a black gown and posing for pictures with everyone who asked.
- Prince Harry did Vegas over the weekend, and security was tight around his table at the Wynn club Tryst.
- Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr caused a big stir when she casually stopped into a Fifth Ave. outpost of the chain to pick up some underthings.
- Sasha Grey continued her push into mainstream society by showing up at a Conde Nast party for Bon Appetit’s new test kitchen. (She has to start somewhere.)
- When Kate Middleton visited a British school last week, the kids were sceptical because of her jeans: “She doesn’t look like a princess,” one said. “Where’s her dress?”
- And Ashton Kutcher apparently tried one last thing to get Demi Moore to stay with him just before she filed for divorce — he bought her a new car with fantastic gas mileage. This is the stuff modern romance is made of, people.
