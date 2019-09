The European Handball Championships are underway in Denmark, and we already have an absolutely stunning goal.

Denmark’s Mikkel Hansen threw the ball parallel to the face of goal, but it took a wicked bounce off the court and went into the far corner.

Insane spin:

A screenshot breakdown:

Here’s the full video (thanks to r/sports for the find):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.