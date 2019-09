Mikhail Youhzny got destroyed by veteran Tommy Haas 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the fourth round of the French Open today.



He did not bow at gracefully.

During a changeover he threw an ugly temper tantrum, destroying a racquet by repeatedly smashing it into the back of his chair.

It was methodical.

The crowd loved it:

