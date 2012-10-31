Mikhail Prokhorov Gives All-Time Great Interview, Says He'll Get Married As Punishment If The Nets Don't Win It All

Photo: Getty / Mike Stobe

After keeping a relatively low profile in the US since he first bought the Nets, owner Mikhail Prokhorov gave a hilarious interview to Steve Serby of the New York Post today.It’s a reminder of why everyone got so excited about him in the first place, and why it’s great for the league that Prokhorov is around.



He’s often described as a Russian Mark Cuban. But it’s clear from these answers that he’s a bit goofier than the Mavs owner.

Here’s a sampling.

On marriage:

Q: Describe your ideal mate.

A: Beautiful, smart, sexy and makes a mean bowl of borscht.

Q: Is marriage something you would consider some day?

A: I have said that if the Nets don’t win the NBA championship within five years, I will punish myself by getting married. We are in year three. So no one is more interested in winning a championship than yours truly.

On who he’d want to eat dinner with:

Q: Three dinner guests from any point in history?

A: I would want to invite Ivan the Terrible and try to convince him to take Russia in the direction of Europe. I’d invite my grandfather on my mother’s side. I never met him. He was a military doctor and he died in World War II. People in our family say I resemble him. And Benjamin Franklin because I feel I know him already. During the wild 90’s, when there was no real banking system, Russia had more $100 bills in circulation than any country in the world!

On Honey Boo Boo:

Q: People you haven’t met and would like to meet?

A: This person called Honey Boo Boo is at the top of my list at the moment. From Moscow it looks as though the US has lost its collective mind on that.

On food:

Q: favourite meal?

A: You won’t believe it, but I like fresh Russian white bread with a slice of what we call “doctor’s bologna” and hot tea with sugar. Not a meal, really, but more of a snack. Reminds me of my childhood. Also, pasta with truffles at Nello’s. Absolutely to die for.

On movies:

Q: favourite sports movie?

A: All the “Rocky” movies, except the one where he beats up on the Russian, of course.

Q: Which actor would you want to play you in the movie about your life and why?

A: Chris Rock or Danny DeVito. For obvious physical resemblance.

He’s great.

Read the entire Q&A here >

