Russian Tycoon Prokhorov Is Running For Prime Minister And He Wants To Join The Euro

Mikhail Prokhorov, metals billionaire and owner of the New Jersey Nets, has announced he is ready to run for Prime Minister in his native Russia, reports RIA Novosti.



Prokhorov supports radical reform in the country.

“I think our country should make a decisive step toward rapprochement with Europe by first of all joining the Schengen zone and secondly entering the euro zone,” told a press conference in Moscow.

Prokhorov is Russia’s third richest man with a fortune of $22.7 billion. In June he agreed to head the Pravoye Delo party, or the Right Cause, which is the second largest party in the Russian Duma, a party that is largely supportive of Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s current President.

Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party has come out against the economic suggestions.

Some critics have suggested the Right Cause party is Kremlin-fabricated and designed to lure pro-business opposition voters, reports the Washington Post.

