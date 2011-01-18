Mikhail Prokhorov Coming To America To Woo Carmelo Anthony

The Nets’ Russian billionaire owner, Mikhail Prokhorov will fly in from Moscow this week to pitch Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony on a trade to New Jersey.



Anthony will reportedly listen to Prokhorov and part-owner Jay-Z during a “secret” meeting, perhaps on Tuesday.

Prokhorov has been in Moscow since the start of the NBA season, but will be in the Prudential centre for the Nets “Russian Culture Night” on Wednesday.

The goal will be to convince him that Brooklyn is just as good as Manhattan and if Anthony can wait two more years (until the team’s new Atlantic Avenue arena opens), he’ll be the king of all 5 boroughs.

And his pitch will likely be convincing. LeBron James and his handlers met with Prokhorov and the Nets this summer and even though they never seriously considered New Jersey, they were reportedly very impressed by his presentation.

If he can get Anthony to agree to a long-term contract, a massive trade with the Nuggets would immediately follow.

