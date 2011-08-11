Russian Politician Blames Britain's Riots On Multiculturalism

The chair of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, Mikhail Margelov,

says he knows exactly why the London riots started, reports Ria Novosti.



They started because of the European “Myth of Responsibility” to immigrants from third world countries. Multi-culturalism, he added, is dead.

Via Ria Novosti:

The value of tolerance, or in other words the value of difference, has been accepted neither by ‘indigenous’ Europeans nor by immigrants,” Margelov said. “The two sides merely tolerate each other. And patience is the kind of thing that runs out from time to time…”The Myth of responsibility compels European governments to put migrants on social allowances, but it does not promote tolerance. The French, Belgians and English should work not only for themselves but also for a guy who came from the third world with children and household.”

Margelov also said that these third world outsiders would never want to give up their positions in Europe, so that, plus the financial crises, means that Western countries better dig in on this problem for the long haul.

Of course, Russia has its own massive problems with xenophobia. According to World Cruch (via Le Temps), the last few weeks have seen escalating ethnic violence against Russians from the Caucasus and Ural regions in St. Petersburg.

In July, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin called for the creation of an “inter-ministerial structure in charge of ethnic associations,” as such discrimination is not uncommon in Russia.

Via World Crunch:

The proposal follows recent talks between Putin and religious and cultural associations. The prime minister invited the organisations to contribute to his Russian Popular Front, a new political machine Putin created for the upcoming elections.

At the same time, the Moscow municipal government is launching a $4 million city-wide public awareness campaign under the slogan “Don’t Support Racism.”

But analysts like Natalia Ioudina, a representative from SOVA, an NGO analysing xenophobia in Russia, sees Putin’s call as mere political posturing in the face of a potentially difficult election. She told Le Temps that he wants to widen his party’s (The Russian Popular Front) reach, quell the xenophobes and make sure he doesn’t have to contend with a dark horse far-right rival.

Why? Well, because polls suggest that as much as 40% of the population identifies itself as racist. One in 20 expresses a willingness to participate in race riots. So far Putin has been successful controlling the xenophobes, and analysts think he’ll be able to do so again. If not — those numbers make the “nationalists” a pretty powerful base.

