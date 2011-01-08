VIDEO: Mikhail Grabovski's Spinning Shootout Goal

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-5 in a shootout last night but the story of the game was not the victory, but this dazzling shootout goal scored by Mikhail Grabovski:







Players have had success with the spin-o-rama in shootouts before, but Grabovski adds another element by going back to his forehand. That’s some coordination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.