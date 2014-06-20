For 1 Day, Mike's Hard Lemonade Is Changing Its Name To 'Paul's'

Meet Paul. Paul is Mike’s Hard Lemonade’s 1 millionth Facebook fan.

To reward Paul for helping the beverage company reach 1 million likes, Mike’s temporarily renamed itself after its newest Facebook fan.

For just 24 hours, Mike’s Hard Lemonade became Paul’s Hard Lemonade. To celebrate the brief renaming of the company, the people at “Paul’s” and the agency behind the rebranding idea, Tris3ct, created a short YouTube video and posted it to Facebook.

The video shows new logos being made and printed out for the special celebration. They iron some of the new lemons onto yellow t-shirts, print some large posters, and even design new bottle labels and six-pack carriers.

Finally the people of “Paul’s” show up at his workplace and shower him with gifts, thanking him for being a dedicated fan. They bring black and yellow balloons, the new Paul’s Hard Lemonade, and even make him a lemon-shaped cake with the new, temporary logo on it.

Tris3ct, a Chicago based agency, has been working closely with Mike’s on strictly digital and social media based campaigns, moving away from traditional television ads.

“Rebranding as ‘Paul’s hard lemonade’ this week is our unique way of creating a personal connection with our fans and rewarding one passionate consumer with the flavours he loves,” Sanjiv Gajiwala, the company’s director of marketing says in a press release.

Thank goodness this lucky fan had a short name that fits nicely in the brand’s recognisable lemon logo.

Here’s the video of Paul’s celebration:

