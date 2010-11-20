Goldman's Mike "Woody" Sherman Was Pulling In ~£3 Million Bonuses At Age 28

Pay attention Goldman youngsters, because the road to top dog starts EARLY, as evidenced by this man (see photo, right) and some other Goldman super stars.But for those interested in travelling it, the Telegraph throws out a rough estimate about how much a guy on the path to Goldman Sachs stardom made ~20 years ago.



Back in the day, when he was 28, Mike “Woody” Sherman apparently pulled in his first 3 million bonus.

By the age of 28 he was already pulling in an estimated bonus of £3m.

That had to be 10 years ago plus, so imagine how much a young money maker could make now. All the more reason to work your a$$ off.

