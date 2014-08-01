Luxurious Park Avenue Duplex Of Late '60 Minutes' Journalist Mike Wallace Sells For $US13 Million

The Park Avenue apartment of late “60 Minutes” journalist Mike Wallace, who passed away April 2012, has sold for $US13 million, according to The Real Deal.

The home was originally listed October 2012 for $US20 million by Wallace’s heirs, after his wife Mary Yates died in September 2012. It was purchased through an LLC.

Wallace is known for his 21 Emmy awards, including one that he won for an interview with Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2006.

Take a look inside his apartment:

The Upper East Side home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It takes up the 15th and 16th floors of the co-op at 730 Park Ave. This is the 33-foot living room with a marble, wood burning fireplace.

The apartment is entered from a semi-private elevator landing. There is a 20-foot gallery that opens into the rooms on the first floor.

A six-person formal dining room opens off the gallery and has original wide-plank peg and grove flooring.

The home is perfect for entertaining with charming, old-world touches.

The library has vintage French doors leading onto an East-facing terrace.

Floorplan:

Meredith Galante contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.