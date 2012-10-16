Mike Wallace's Park Avenue Duplex Hits The Market For $20 Million

The Park Avenue apartment of esteemed “60 Minutes” journalist Mike Wallace, who passed away this past April, has hit the market for $20 million, according to The New York Times.



Wallace’s wife, Mary Yates, died in September, just a few months after her husband, and the couple’s heirs have listed the home.

Wallace is known for his 21 Emmy awards, including one that he won for an interview with Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2006.

The home has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It takes up the 15th and 16th floors of the co-op at 730 Park Ave.

High ceilings, a library, expansive terraces, and crown moldings add to the home’s allure.

A 20-foot gallery and a 33-foot living room with a wood burning fireplace make the home perfect for entertaining.

