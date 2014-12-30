Dolphins Player Takes Himself Out Of The Game, Has Teammate Answer Questions For Him In Strange Press Conference

Scott Halleran/Getty Images Mike Wallace was reportedly unhappy with his lack of targets on Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins lost 37-24 to the New York Jets in the final game of the regular season, missing the playoffs at 8-8.

Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace didn’t play in the second half after he was seen arguing with coaches during the first half. Wallace was reportedly unhappy that he was only targeted once in the first two quarters.

It was initially reported that the Dolphins benched Wallace for the second half, but NFL Network’s Jeff Darlington reported that Wallace pulled himself out of the game.

After the game, Wallace and teammate Brandon Gibson gave a bizarre press conference in which Wallace stood silently while Gibson answered every question for him.

Wallace (left) stood with his arms crossed for the entire duration while Gibson (right) answered questions.

Gibson answered questions directed specifically at Wallace. At one point a reporter asked, “Were you told you would not play the second half?”

Gibson responded, “Coming into the second half, the start of the second half, we were notified Mike would not play the second half.”

Later, another reporter asked, “Mike, were you playing any less hard at the end of the half than you were at the beginning?”

Gibson once again responded for Wallace, saying, “I think if you watch the film, honestly, I play hard each and every play, whether I’m blocking, whether I’m running a deep pass, short pass, and always trying to make plays.”

When asked why he was answering for Wallace, Gibson smiles and says, “Just don’t want my dog to say anything wrong.”

The only time Wallace spoke was at the end of the interview when a reporter asked if Gibson’s answers reflected Wallace’s thoughts. Wallace spoke up and said, “Definitely.”

