Mike Wallace Left $21M Fortune To 4th Wife, But Kids Will Get It—Here's Today's Buzz

- AP / Bebeto MatthewsWallace had a career that spanned 60 years and worked on “60 Minutes” up until his 90th birthday.”60 Minutes” legend Mike Wallace left behind an impressive $21 million fortune to his fourth wife when he died in April at the age of 93. But Wallace’s wife, to whom he had been married for the last 25 years of his life, died earlier this month before his will was submitted in court. That means the majority of his estate will now be divvied up in trusts between their four adult children, including Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, and their children. All of Wallace’s “notes, scripts, files, journals, logs, manuscripts, video tapes, movies, photographs, honours, diplomas, awards and all intellectual property rights relating to my professional career” were left to his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
- “Innocence of Muslims” actress Cindy Lee Garcia filed a lawsuit in federal court against the controversial movie’s filmmakers, YouTube and YouTube users.
- Adele has officially recorded the theme song for the latest James Bond instalment , “Skyfall.” The tune is titled “Let the Sky Fall” and the chorus goes a little something like this: “Let the sky fall/Let it crumble/We will stand tall/And face it all/together.” You can listen to the single when it drops next week.
- In other music news, YouTube sensation Psy’s hit single “Gangnam Style” is the No.2 song in America—just behind Maroon 5’s “One More Night.”
- Not only has hit TLC show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” just been renewed for another season, but the reality TV show will also get holiday specials tied to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
- JWoww shows off her massive engagement ring from her longtime boyfriend and new fiancé, Roger Mathews.
- Kristin Cavallari tweets the first picture of her new son, Camden—dressed in baby Burberry, and quarterback dad Jay Cutler’s Chicago Bears jersey.
- KISS rocker Gene Simmons’ 19-year-old daughter Sophie steps out of her father’s spotlight as she auditions for “X Factor.” Watch as her parents look on nervously during her audition that got her to the next round.
SEE ALSO: “Today” show honcho defends decision to oust Ann Curry, blasts “GMA” >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.