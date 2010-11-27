Mike Vick Won't Be The Only QB Worthy Of Starting For The Eagles Next Year

With all the hype surrounding Mike Vick this season, it’s easy to forget that he was the presumed backup heading into the 2010 NFL season. The starting spot was Kevin Kolb’s to lose – which he did, thanks to an injury.



Come 2011 the Eagles figure to have both players under contract once again, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The Eagles will probably place the franchise tag on Vick and he’d earn $15.42 million for a one-year deal in 2011. They’ll also bring back Kolb at the reasonable $1.4 million rate he’s due next season.

That’s because Eagles execs can take solace in the fact that the combined $16.8M the QBs would earn, is just a mere 1.2 per cent increase on the $16.6M – $5.2M for Vick, $11.4M for Kolb – they take in this year.

That way, should their presumed starter fall victim to injury (and Vick’s hectic running style makes him vulnerable), they’ll have a capable replacement ready to blindside the NFL in 2011 the way Vick did in 2010.

