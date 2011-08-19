Monster NFL Preseason Hits From Last Night: Ochocinco Gets Levelled, Vick Lays Out Polamalu

There were two huge hits in NFL preseason games last night.



First, New England’s Chad Ochocino got flattened by Tampa Bay’s Mason Foster going across the middle. The Pats went on to win 31-14.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Up in Pittsburgh, Michael Vick capped off an awful night (3 INTs) by laying out Troy Polamalu after a pick. Not good form by Vick, but it looked cool. The Steelers won 24-14.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

BONUS: Danny Woodhead getting shellacked:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.