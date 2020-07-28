Mike Tyson says he could 'kick Conor McGregor's a--' in a fight, as he prepares for his wildly hyped comeback

Getty/Stephen McCarthy/Jeffrey Asher Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor.

Mike Tyson says he would “kick Conor McGregor’s arse” in a boxing match.

Tyson was being asked by The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon about fighting a number of fictional and non-fictional opponents, including Rocky Balbao, when he made the claim about McGregor.

“I’d kick his arse anyway!” the 54-year-old said.

Tyson won 50 of his 56 fights during his professional boxing career, 44 by knockout, while McGregor has fought as a boxer just once, losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Tyson, who is coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr.in an eight-round exhibition fight in September, made the claim while talking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Fallon was asking Tyson, 54, about the prospect of fighting a number of fictional and non-fictional opponents, including Rocky Balbao, Ivan Drago, and The Karate Kid.

“I think could beat anybody that ever lived,” Tyson said at the start of the segment.

“How about this one? This one actually could happen,” Fallon asked. “Mike Tyson versus Conor McGregor. That dude is nuts.”

Tyson replied: “Yeah, but I’d kick his arse anyway!”

When Fallon pointed out that McGregor usually competes in MMA, Tyson added that he would beat McGregor in “boxing rules.”

McGregor is yet to respond to Tyson’s comments.

Tyson won 50 of his 56 fights during his professional boxing career, 44 by knockout. He last fought in 2005 when he quit midway through his bout against Kevin McBride.

McGregor on the other hand has fought just once as a professional boxer, that being against Floyd Mayweather in June 2017 when he was defeated via a technical knock out (TKO) in the 10th round.

