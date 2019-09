Mike Tyson backhandedly promoted Evander Holyfield’s BBQ sauce with an amazing tweet this morning:



Photo: @MikeTyson

We’re not sure if Tyson himself tweets or if he has some sort of assistant.

But this is a funny, self-aware, culturally relevant bit of trolling.

Hall of Fame-level athlete tweet.

