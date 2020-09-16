Mike Tyson is 'nuts' for getting back into the ring aged 54, according to one of the most exciting young talents in boxing

Getty/Joe Scarnici/Icon Sportswire Mike Tyson, Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia, one of boxing’s most hyped young talents, has called Mike Tyson “nuts” for getting back into the ring aged 54.

The 22-year-old American also said, however, that he respects Tyson for “trying to give the world some entertainment.”

Tyson is set to step inside the ring for the first time in 15 years on November 28 when he takes on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight round exhibition fight in California.

The scheduled bout appears to have sparked other ex-professionals to come out of retirement for one last hurrah, including 47-year-old Oscar De La Hoya, who recently told ESPN he’s gearing up for a return to the ring.

“Aw man, Oscar, shoot. Let him do whatever he wants!” Garcia, who is signed to De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, told TMZ when asked about the prospect of De La Hoya fighting again, adding: “If Mike did it, why not?

Garcia is signed to De La Hoya’s promotional firm Golden Boy, and has often been compared to his mentor because of his good looks, Californian upbringing, and Mexican heritage.

“You gotta just give it to them, they are all just trying to give the world some entertainment right now. That’s what it needs, you know.”

Asked if his own fight career could go on that long, Garcia said: “They’re nuts, that’s what I’m saying. They’re nuts! I can’t believe it.”

Garcia could fight just two weeks before Tyson v Jones Jr., with a possible bout against British fighter “Cool Hand” Luke Campbell on November 14. The bout has not yet been officially announced, but Boxing News 24 reported this week that it could be confirmed imminently.

