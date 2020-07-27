54-year-old Mike Tyson's comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. is 'really dangerous' for both men, former heavyweight champion George Foreman warns

Getty/Martin Rose/Gregg DeGuire George Foreman, Mike Tyson.

George Foreman has urged Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. to cancel their return to the ring out of fear for their safeties.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, announced on Thursday that they will fight in a much anticipated eight-round exhibition fight on September 12.

Tyson last stepped inside the ring 15-years-ago when he quit midway through his fight against Kevin McBride, while Jones continued to fight regularly right until his retirement in February 2018.

“There’s a time when you gotta worry about your health,” Foreman told TMZ about the pair’s return. “But it’s a beautiful thing that they would even come out.

“Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it’s good to come out but its gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hit the other.

“I would just tell them it’s really dangerous but when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can’t tell them ‘don’t do it.’ They’re not gonna hear that.”

Like Tyson and Jones, Foreman himself, now 71, said he contemplated a return to the ring at the age of 55, but was talked out of it by his wife.

The two-time world heavyweight champion added that letting go of the sport he had pursued since a boy was akin to death.

“I was 55 years old. I was in shape and everything,” Foreman said.

“[My wife] says ‘you’re not going to do anything like that,’ I said, ‘I’m telling you, you can’t tell me what to do. I can still. Don’t you believe in me? Look at me, I can still do it!'”

“She said, ‘George, isn’t that the way you want to leave the sport believing that you can still do it?’. I got closure right there and I walked away and it was death to a fighter to realise you’re never gonna fight anymore.”

