'What are you actually paying for?': Eddie Hearn, one of boxing's biggest promoters, questioned the purpose of Mike Tyson's comeback exhibition

Getty/Kirsty O’Connor/Noam Galai Eddie Hearn, Mike Tyson.

Eddie Hearn has questioned the purpose of Mike Tyson’s exhibition comeback against Roy Jones Jr., and implied he won’t be paying to watch it.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are both coming out of retirement to go head-to-head in an eight round exhibition match on September 12.

According to Boxing Scene, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), which is overseeing the contest, has already warned that Tyson and Jones should not try to knock one another out.

“I’m never comfortable with an exhibition bout, because what are you getting, what are you actually paying for?” – Hearn told Boxing Social.

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, are both coming out of retirement to go head-to-head in an eight round exhibition match at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on September 12.

The bout, which features YouTube star Jake Paul on the undercard, will cost $US49.99 to watch on pay-per-view.

“I don’t really want to buy an exhibition,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“I’m never comfortable with an exhibition bout, because what are you getting, what are you actually paying for?”

“This shouldn’t happen, but I’d rather they went at it hammer and tong. I’d buy that. I don’t think it’s ethically right or good for boxing but I would probably buy that. I don’t think you’re going to buy an exhibition.”

According to Boxing Scene, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), which is overseeing the contest, has already warned that neither Tyson or Jones should try to knock one another out, and that the fight should be only a competitive spar.

There won’t even be any judges at ringside, meaning that unless the fight ends in a knockout, it will almost certainly be a draw.

The president of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, has also advised the pair to wear headgear, reports Boxing Scene.

“The Commission has said they can’t [go for a knockout]. Can you imagine?” Hearn added. ” [If] Tyson comes out and goes for [a knockout] and the commissioner [waves] if off. That’s an absolute disaster.

“What are they going to do? Mess around after a round or do an interview mid-round?” Hearn added. “I would rather they went in and tried to take each other’s heads off. Like I said, ethically, that wouldn’t be right either but I’d prefer that.”

Tyson last stepped inside the ring 15 years ago, when he quit midway through his fight against Kevin McBride, while Jones’ last bout was in February 2018 against Scott Sigmon.

