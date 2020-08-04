The president of a leading boxing organisation is 'worried' that the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition won't be safe enough

Photos by Matthew Mitchell / Rich Schultz / Getty Images Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.’s exhibition next month does not seem safe enough according to the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Though Tyson and Jones Jr. are not contesting a real fight and will instead perform in a glorified spar, they will not be wearing protective head-gear.

This concerns Sulaiman, who said: “Tyson and Jones Jr. should wear headgear boxers use in sparring.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The president of a leading boxing organisation is worried because he doesn’t think the safety protocols in place for the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition are robust enough.

The former heavyweight boxing world champions Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr., 51, meet in an exhibition – a glorified spar – on September 12 in California.

Though there will be no judges to provide a verdict should it last the full eight rounds, meaning the exhibition would automatically be viewed as a draw should it last the distance. Neither athlete will wear protective head-gear.

This concerns the WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman, even though he said he is generally supportive of the exhibition.

“Social media and sports media exploded with the news of Mike Tyson’s return to the ring,” Sulaiman said according to Boxing Scene. “Regardless of being just an exhibition, the news has gone around the world and there is great interest in seeing this event.

“Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr., who was considered for several years as the best boxer on the planet, for his great ability, hand speed, fist power and overall dominance in the ring.

“The exhibition is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, in Los Angeles, California, an eight-round contest, without headgear, and wearing 12-ounce gloves. This is a point that worries me.

“Both Tyson and Jones should wear headgear that boxers use in sparring, and wear 16, or even 18-ounce gloves,” he said.

“This event is a charity initiative which is highly appreciated and seeks to give sports fans a moment of entertainment.

“That is why the World Boxing Council fully supports the realisation of it, but I repeat, in no way can the safety of the contenders be neglected.

“I am certain that the California State Athletic commission is taking every single provision to ensure their safety before and during the event.”

The exhibition will be broadcast on the Triller app at a pay-per-view price-point of $US49.99.

The YouTube creator Jake Paul and the former NBA player Nate Robinson provide chief support on the undercard.

Read more:

An unbeaten American boxer landed an uppercut so hard his opponent’s body stiffened, losing by instant knockout

An MMA fighter choked his opponent but refused to release his grip, attacked the referee, and was then disqualified from the match

Conor McGregor has been teasing a comeback, and one option could involve a $US250 million mega-bout in boxing

Daniel Kinahan, a suspected $US1.1 billion Irish gang lord, ran boxing using fear and bullying, sources say

Inside UFC’s ‘Fight Island,’ where its top stars took late-night joyrides at 160mph, sunbathed in 115 degree heat, and played golf at dawn

An American fighter destroyed her opponent with a 7-second knockout, and critics are aghast at the unequal mismatch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.