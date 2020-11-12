Mike Tyson interrupted an interview with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to rip off his shirt and compare himself to the Incredible Hulk

ESPN Russell Wilson, Mike Tyson.

Mike Tyson was interviewed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson this week.

It was an unusual interview to say the least.

Mid-way through, Tyson tore off his shirt and compared himself to the Incredible Hulk.

Wilson was talking to Tyson about his upcoming bout with Roy Jones Jr. as part of his YouTube series “Danger Talk” on Wednesday.

Scroll down to see video of the moment

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mike Tyson interrupted an interview with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to rip off his shirt, flex, and yell “I’m beautiful baby!”

NFL MVP contender Wilson was talking to Tyson about his upcoming bout with Roy Jones Jr. as part of his YouTube series “Danger Talk” on Wednesday when the 54-year-old decided to strip off.

“So, tell me about these next two weeks, you ready to roll? You fired up? You gonna look like old Mike Tyson?” Wilson asked Tyson.

“Yeah, man!” the former heavyweight champion replied while taking of his shirt and tensing his biceps. “Look at this! Come on, man. Look at this. Come on, brother.

“I’m The Rock, I’m the Hulkster baby! I’m beautiful baby!”

Mike Tyson rips the shirt off in an…interesting…interview with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/Wyuy7Qu7aA — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 12, 2020

Wilson and Tyson were then joined by comedian and co-host Jeff Dye, who swiftly removed his clothing too, much to Tyson’s joy.

“JEFF! Flex baby!” said Tyson, laughing.

“Iron Mike baby, confident,” said Dye. “I’m inspired baby, I’m inspired.”

Tyson fights Jones at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles on November 28.

Read more:

Mike Tyson used a fake penis filled his baby’s or his wife’s urine to pass drugs tests during his heavyweight career

Mike Tyson’s latest pre-fight training video is a 3-second clip displaying his stunning speed: ‘Don’t blink’

Mike Tyson could still go toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder, the 54-year-old’s trainer said

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.