Mike Tyson Says He Changed His Life Around Because There Were 'Too Many Venereal Diseases'

Mike Tyson continued his nutty run in the spotlight on Tuesday morning’s Today Show.



Tyson was on the show with Spike Lee to promote their new Broadway show (Tyson stars in it, Lee directs).

At one point, Today Show host Ann Curry asked Tyson why he became a vegan, which Tyson took as an opportunity to unload about his sordid past in a way only Iron Mike can.



