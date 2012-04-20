MIKE TYSON: I Got A Prison Official Pregnant While I Was In Jail

Mike Tyson recently held a six-night show in Las Vegas where he basically poured his heart out to anyone who was willing to pay the hefty price of attendance.



ESPN’s Rick Reilly was there opening night and sat down with Tyson for an interview after show.

In a candid moment, Tyson revealed an eye-popping detail about his past that he left out of the mostly scripted performance (via The Big Lead).

“I didn’t talk about getting a prison official pregnant,” he told me for a “SportsCenter” interview after the Saturday show.

Excuse me? You got a prison official pregnant, while you were IN prison?

“Oh, yeah. In prison, stuff happens. But she had no baby.”

Considering that this is Mike Tyson we’re talking about, we’re not that surprised.

But still, Mike Tyson got a prison official pregnant? While in jail?

