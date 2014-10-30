Not Even Mike Tyson Himself Can Beat 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!'

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday. So of course Jimmy Fallon got the boxer-turned-actor to play a Nintendo classic: “Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!”

“I always thought it would just be an amazing thing if you played ‘Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!’ and tried to fight yourself,” Fallon says.

The game is notoriously hard as you go up the ranks. Even Tyson knows how hard the game can be; he’s played it before.

“I would be killed, man,” Tyson says. “He beats everybody … I’ve only met one little kid around 10 years old who said he beat me.”

It doesn’t take much persuasion, however, and soon Tyson is standing in front of a giant screen, facing off against himself.

Unfortunately, the match doesn’t last long, and, like so many before, Little Mac is knocked out in a TKO.

Watch the whole fight in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.