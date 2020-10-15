Mike Tyson said the reason he seemed dazed and uninterested in a UK television interview was just that he was really, really tired

ITV/Good Morning Britain Mike Tyson look dazed on Good Morning Britain Tuesday.

Mike Tyson has explained his strange, groggy-seeming behaviour during a bizarre television interview on Tuesday morning, saying he was just really tired.

“I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep,” he said on Twitter.

Piers Morgan, who was part conducting the interview, replied saying: “Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

Speaking with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain, the 54-year-old appeared dazed, could be seen breathing heavily and, at one point, even dropped his head and closed his eyes.

Iron Mike’s behaviour caused fans on social media to speculate about his wellbeing, however the former world heavyweight champion has insisted he was simply tired.

Tyson was conducting the interview from Los Angeles, where it was almost midnight.

“Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK,” Tyson said on Twitter. “I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I’m hard to wake once asleep.

“Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn’t see you guys and forgot to look into camera.”

Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.

￼ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 13, 2020

Morgan replied saying: “No problem, Champ. We could see you were a bit weary! It was very late in LA. Appreciate this message as some viewers were concerned.”

Tyson is coming out of retirement on November 28 for a boxing exhibition against fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr. at the Dignity Sports Park in Carson, California.

Speaking on the show about the upcoming bout, Tyson said: “I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this.”

“I think it’s very wonderful that we are fighting together, it’s a fight we should have had sooner, but unfortunately we are having it now, and that’s going to be awesome.”

