Mike Tyson Gives Evander Holyfield His Ear Back In Funny New Foot Locker Ad

Foot Locker released a new commercial for its “Week of Greatness” today featuring Cavs star Kyrie Irving. Irving imagines that during the week of greatness, all is right with the world…

Tyson gives Holyfield his ear back, Craig Sager burns his ugly suits, Brett Favre walks away for good, and Dennis Rodman buys a one way ticket to North Korea.

It’s pretty funny:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

