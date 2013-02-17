You Have To See This Photo Of Mike Tyson Giving Evander Holyfield A Giant Bear Hug

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson hugs fellow former champion Evander Holyfield during a promotional event for Holyfield’s Real Deal barbecue sauce at a Chicago grocery store Saturday, Feb. 16, 2013. (

Photo: AP

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield stood toe to toe again, only this time there were hugs and smiles — and no bites to the ear.

The ill will that marked the former champions’ rivalry was nowhere in sight. Instead, they were like old friends meeting in a supermarket, which is exactly what they did on Saturday.



They were at a Jewel-Osco on Chicago’s South Side, where Holyfield was signing autographs and promoting his barbecue sauce. Tyson, in town performing his one-man show, made a cameo.

He says he “just wanted to see Evander” and that “I love” him.

Hard to believe those words came from someone who once bit off part of Holyfield’s ear during a fight, but the former “Baddest Man On The Planet” is showing a different side.

