Mike Tyson Wants Someone To Shoot George Zimmerman

Important news, everyone: Mike Tyson has decided to weigh in on the whole George Zimmerman-Trayvon Martin thing. And oh, did he weigh in: He said it is a “disgrace” that Zimmerman has not yet been shot.



“It’s a disgrace that man hasn’t been dragged out of his house and tied to a car and taken away. Forget about him being arrested—the fact that he hasn’t been shot yet is a disgrace. That’s how I feel personally about it,” Tyson said in an interview with Yahoo! to promote his upcoming one-man show in Las Vegas.

In 1992, Tyson was found guilty of raping beauty-pageant contest and 18-year-old Desiree Washington. He served three years in prison for the conviction.

Here’s Tyson’s full quote from the interview:

My personal feeling is that, as a young kid that was beat on by a bully, the guy [Zimmerman] stalked him and didn’t follow instructions from a superior officer. But my all-around perspective, I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. Even though this is the best country in the world, certain laws in this country are a disgrace to a nation of savages.

It’s a majority versus a minority. That’s the way God planned it. He didn’t want to do something about it, He wanted us to do something about it. We have to continue tweeting, we have to continue marching, we have to continue fighting for Trayvon Martin. If that’s not the case, he was killed in vain, and we’re just waiting for it to happen to our children. It’s a disgrace that man hasn’t been dragged out of his house and tied to a car and taken away. Forget about him being arrested—the fact that he hasn’t been shot yet is a disgrace. That’s how I feel personally about it. [Laughs]

Watch raw video of Zimmerman’s arrest:



