Mike Tyson fell off a hoverboard, and it looked incredibly painful

Mike Tyson became the latest hoverboard victim.

As our friends at INSIDER noted, there’s a learning curve to hoverboards — mastering the weight-controlled steering takes a while.

In an Instagram video Tyson posted, he looks to have the control down, until he starts moving forward.

He eventually lost his balance and fell off the hoverboard, painfully slamming his back, and perhaps, his tailbone onto the floor.



Between the audible gasp of the person filming, Tyson’s brief shriek of pain, and the loud thud of his body hitting the ground, this seems like one of the more painful hoverboard fails we’ve seen.

However, his caption, which includes hashtags that say “knockout” and “Mike Tyson breaks back,” seem to indicate that he’s not seriously injured.

It still only feels like a matter of time until an active athlete gets seriously hurt from one of these falls.

