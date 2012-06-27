Mike Tyson Talked About Brad Pitt, Venereal Diseases And MMA In A Spectacular ESPN Interview

Mike Tyson joined the folks on ESPN’s “Pardon The Interruption,” to talk about his upcoming Broadway show about his life and once again proved to be one of sport’s most colourful interviews.



This segment starts off fairly benign with Tyson discussing the topics that are most difficult to talk about (the death of his daughter) and whether he ever saw Broadway shows when he was younger (oh yeah). But then quickly goes downhill when Tyson again discusses his encounter with his ex-wife and Brad Pitt, and apparently venereal diseases.

As entertaining as Iron Mike was as a boxer, he is proving to be just as entertaining outside the ring…



